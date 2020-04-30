'He Should Respond': Trump Weighs in on Sexual Assault Allegations Against Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on former US Vice President and 2020 presidential democratic nominee Joe Biden to "respond" to sexual assault allegations against him.

"I think he should respond ... it could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I've been falsely charged numerous times and there is such a thing," Trump said during the daily coronavirus press briefing at the White House.

if you look at [fully acquitted Supreme Court Justice] Brett Kavanaugh ... he was falsely charged. What happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country and I guess three of the four women have now admitted that and of the fourth, give me a break. Take a look ... this a fine man. But, I don't know. I can't speak for Biden," he added.

​Former Senate aide Tara Reade has formally filed a criminal complaint, accusing Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

"There was no exchange, really, he just had me up against the wall ... I remember it happened all at once... his hands were on me and underneath my clothes." He then penetrated her with his fingers ... I remember him saying, first, as he was doing it 'Do you want to go somewhere else?' and then him saying to me, when I pulled away... he said 'Come on man, I heard you liked me,'" Reade said to podcast host Katie Halper in March 2020.

In her complaint, Reade accuses Biden of sexually assaulting her several times when she was working for him when he represented Delaware in the US Senate. She has also accused Biden of forcing her out after she tried to speak up about his behavior to the US Senate office.

A 1993 audio clip of a call to CNN host Larry King has also resurfaced and appears to substantiate Reade's claims. In the clip, an anonymous caller from San Luis Obispo, California, is overheard discussing how her daughter’s grievances while working under a “prominent senator” were never addressed and left her with limited options to move forward. At the time, Reade’s mother was a resident of San Luis Obispo County, according to property records reviewed by The Intercept. Reade has claimed that the woman in the audio clip is her mother, who died in 2016.

Reade is one of several women who have accused Biden of sexual misconduct.