Trump: China Would Take US for ‘Ride Like You’ve Never Seen’ With ‘Sleepy Joe’ as POTUS

After delivering remarks on how the federal government looks to protect American senior citizens from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump repeated his previous assertion that China would like to see him lose the 2020 presidential election in November.

Trump told reporters in the White House East Room on Thursday that China opposes the idea of his re-election and would prefer for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden to become president.

The US president contended that if Biden, who he termed "Sleepy Joe," won the 2020 presidential election, China "would take this country for a ride like never before."

When asked whether he holds Chinese President Xi Jinping personally responsible, Trump stopped short of calling out the leader specifically for the alleged misinformation that came out of Wuhan, China, regarding the novel coronavirus.

The US president confirmed that he has observed things that give him confidence that the contagious disease originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology - a theory that goes against previous statements issued by the World Health Organization. However, when questioned to reveal said evidence, Trump claimed it to be information he is "not allowed" to disclose.

“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said on February 21.

Trump also noted that the US-China trade deal was now a secondary concern to Beijing's handling of COVID-19.

The US president's claims on Thursday regarding China and Biden came just hours after he sat down with Reuters for a Wednesday interview and claimed China “will do anything they can to have [him] lose” the upcoming presidential election.

He argued that the country "can do a lot" when it comes to reprimanding China over the novel coronavirus.

