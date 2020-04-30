Register
19:20 GMT30 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actress and activist Alyssa Milano joins supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment

    ‘Hypocrite Queen’: Alyssa Milano Ripped Online as She Backs Biden Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    370
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107670/79/1076707946_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_b884e27d56c80b2662202c158b733a45.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004301079148673-hypocrite-queen-alyssa-milano-ripped-online-as-she-backs-biden-amid-sexual-assault-allegations/

    Devoted MeToo proponent and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano has admitted that Tara Reade's anti-Biden claims concern her “deeply", going on to stress that she personally cannot picture the Democratic presidential hopeful treating women inappropriately.

    Actress and longstanding #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano has penned an op-ed trying to explain her ongoing support for former Vice President Joe Biden despite a sexual assault allegation from his former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

    She started far away from the Biden matter, elaborating on how MeToo advocates tend to see things merely as black and white: she claimed that there are what she called "obvious" instances, like convicted Harvey Weinstein and fully acquitted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has consistently denied his accusers' sexual abuse allegations.

    Milano wrote that Kavanaugh’s "actions, told consistently over decades by his victim (and supported by her polygraph results), were clearly wrong”, before continuing to ponder on the light in which everything is representable on social media:

    "Except it’s not always so easy, and living in the gray areas is something we’re trying to figure out in the world of social media. But here’s something social media doesn’t afford us – nuance", Milano wrote.

    She went on to offer Biden, the presumed Dem nominee, her tips on to how to handle the allegations targeting him as he is embarking on full-on preparation for the November race:

    "I’d advise him to face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrongdoing, and to be the example for all men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not", Milano suggested to her preferred candidate.

    The former "Charmed" actress insisted that Reade's allegations against Biden "concern me, deeply", but that Biden is someone "who I can’t picture doing any of the things of which he’s accused”.

    Referring to his accuser - Ms Reade - Milano, who has been behind quite a few left-leaning social campaigns, said she believed that every survivor should "have space to tell their story", but urged the woman not to be "fodder for the machine".

    "Believing women was never about 'Believe all women no matter what they say', it was about changing the culture of NOT believing women by default. It was about ending the patriarchy’s dangerous drive for self-preservation at all costs, victims be damned", Milano continued to explain.

    For her part, Reade called out Milano when talking to Fox News, alleging that the actress is showcasing double standards.

    "I think we need to compare how she responded to Brett Kavanaugh... quite different than the talking points she [used] regarding Joe Biden", Reade told Fox News. "She never reached out to me. I don't really want to amplify her voice because I feel like she hijacked my narrative for a while and framed it about herself... she knows nothing about it”.

    Twitterians apparently think along the same lines, with one noting that Milano’s op-ed “is her patting herself on the back of MeToo”:

    “This issue is about Me…..too”, another shared a similar stance, further explaining how Milano is shifting sides:

    “As my late grandmother would say, 'don’t bite the hand the feeds you!' Well we know how Alyssa & others are ‘fed’”, the user rounded off.

    #HypocriteQueen = @Alyssa_Milano,” another stated  unambiguously.

    “So, believe women, except when they accuse your guy of rape. Then it's, 'well.... this is a gray area'. That doesn't pass the sniff test, Alyssa”, a third went still further, whereas some summed up in the thread:

    “World is gray when convenient” = moral of your story”.

    Biden's accuser, Tara Reade, who was among the women who came out last year with stories about the former vice president being too handsy, claimed that he “just had her up against the wall” in a Capitol Hill hallway in 1993, when Reade worked on his staff during his tenure as a senator for Delaware.

    A number of other persons have recently appeared to corroborate her claims, one of them being the woman’s former neighbour, who told Business Insider that she recalled hearing about the ex-Biden staffer's alleged assault exactly around the year 1993.

    "This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it", she shared with the publication. 

    Another individual, Lorraine Sanchez who worked with Reade in the mid-1990s, told the edition that she remembered Reade explaining her dismissal from her previous job amid concerns about sexual harassment by her former boss. 

    Both allegations surfaced after a clip came out that allegedly features the voice of Reade's mother phoning in to “Larry King Live” in 1993 and asking if her daughter should turn to the press about a “prominent senator” behaving inappropriately. 

    Related:

    'Laundry List of Nothingness': Netizens Weigh in on Alyssa Milano's 'Nine Reasons to Impeach Trump'
    Andrew Yang Responds to Alyssa Milano’s Allegations of Sexual Misconduct, Says Her ‘Facts Are Wrong’
    'Racist Piece of Sh*t': Alyssa Milano Calls Trump Out Over 'Chinese Virus' Remarks
    Tags:
    sexual abuse, sexual assault, Joe Biden, left-wing, Alyssa Milano
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse