'We're Looking at Options': US Eyes Storing Several 100 Million Barrels of Oil

"We're not going to let our oil companies get in trouble. We saved airlines. We've saved other industries," the US president declared during his afternoon briefing from the White House on April 29.
Trump said that assistance for oil companies would be coming "shortly" from the federal government.
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin clarified that the aid provided to the country's oil companies would not be a bailout, and could possibly be something similar to the storing of another "several hundred" million barrels of oil in the US' Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The Trump administration's vow to issue a plan that intends to rebound the American oil industry comes amid a crash in oil prices, a frenzy of related company layoffs and, according to Politico, shut down the output of around 900,000 barrels of oil per day since mid-March.
