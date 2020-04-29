Register
17:17 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Peaceful Atom

    US Unveils Strategy to Restore Its Global Nuclear Energy Leadership Amid Competition With Russia

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107913/56/1079135641_0:71:1200:746_1200x675_80_0_0_bf22485280682bda5ae4e59278b8656f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004291079136441-us-unveils-strategy-to-restore-its-global-nuclear-energy-leadership-amid-competition-with-russia/

    Last week, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette admitted that the decline of the American industrial base in nuclear power over the past few decades had jeopardised the country’s national security.

    The US Department of Energy has unveiled a strategy to restore the country’s “competitive nuclear advantages” in a document that singles out at least four steps to implement the task.

    “America has lost its competitive global position as the world leader in nuclear energy to state-owned enterprises, notably [in] Russia and China, with other competitor nations also aggressively moving to surpass the United States”, the authors of the document noted.

    First and foremost, they call for taking “immediate and bold action” in order to bolster the uranium mining and conversion industries, also restoring “the viability of the entire front-end of the nuclear fuel cycle”.

    Another step includes the use of US technological innovation and advanced nuclear RD&D (Research, Development, and Demonstration) investments, aimed “to consolidate technical advances and strengthen American leadership in the next generation of nuclear energy technologies”, according to the strategy, which was developed by the US Nuclear Fuel Working Group.

    One more task stipulates ensuring conditions that “there will be a healthy and growing nuclear energy sector to which uranium miners, fuel cycle providers, and reactor vendors can sell their products and services".

    Last but not least, the strategy pushes for taking “a whole-of-government approach” toward shoring up the US nuclear energy industry when it comes to “exporting civil nuclear technology in competition with state-owned enterprises”.

    Separately, the strategy referred to Russia’s “economic influence around the world with $133 billion in foreign orders for [nuclear] reactors” and alleged plans to build more than 50 reactors in 19 countries.

    Visitors look at a model of a Russian VVER-1200 nuclear reactor of which Vietnam's first nuclear power plant will be equipped of on diplay at an international nuclear power exhibition being held in Hanoi on October 26, 2012
    © AFP 2020 / HOANG DINH NAM
    Visitors look at a model of a Russian VVER-1200 nuclear reactor of which Vietnam's first nuclear power plant will be equipped of on diplay at an international nuclear power exhibition being held in Hanoi on October 26, 2012

    When mentioning China, the authors accused “a strategic competitor” of using “predatory economics as a tool of statecraft”, and claimed that Beijing is currently helping construct four reactors abroad, “with prospects for 16 more reactors across multiple countries”.

    The strategy comes after US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said last week that “the decline of the US industrial base in the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle over the past few decades has threatened our national interest and national security”.

    He added that the Trump administration remains committed to regaining the US’ “global position as the world leader in nuclear energy”.

    Russia’s permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has meanwhile said that Washington's plans to win a market share in the nuclear technologies sphere from Russia raise eyebrows, especially given the situation around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    "From the political point of view, the presentation of such tasks looks at least strange and shows that the US energy sector representatives have not yet understood the new reality emerging in light of the coronavirus, which, I believe, calls for cooperation instead of tough competition", Ulyanov underscored.

    According to Johns Hopkins University’s latest estimates, more than three million people have contracted the coronavirus disease to date, with over 218,000 fatalities.

    Related:

    Putin: Russia Develops Nuclear Industry in Line With Nonproliferation Treaty
    Russia to Continue Assisting India in Developing Nuclear Energy Industry
    Russia Unique in Being Able to Use Fast Breeder Reactors in Nuclear Industry
    Tags:
    leadership, nuclear energy, strategy, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse