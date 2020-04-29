California Governor Announces 4-Phase Reopening Plan

Phase 1 includes plans for workflow focusing on supply chains, physical and environmental considerations, and plans to modify the stay-at-home order.
"As we move into phase 2, where businesses can begin to reopen, we need to make sure that guidance is not abused and it is organized in a very deliberative way", Newsom said on Tuesday. "Phase 2 is really the phase that is upon us, we believe, in the next few weeks and perhaps most important, at least in terms of getting everybody’s attention and focus so that we can prepare for it and in real time".
Newsom explained that phase 2 will include the reopening of retail manufacturing, offices, and more public spaces.
The governor said phase 3 concerns the reopening of gyms, spas, and other so-called 'personal care' businesses.
Phase 4 includes reopening venues of high risk such as conventions, concerts, and large entertainment events, Newson said.
As of 28 April, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide has surpassed 45,000. The number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 outbreak has reached 1,800, according to the California Department of Public Health.
All comments
Show new comments (0)