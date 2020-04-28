Register
22:53 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump leads the daily coronavirus task force briefing as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2020

    'Countries Going Through Hell': Trump Stresses COVID-19 Should Have Been Contained in China

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (76)
    7013
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/28/1079102801_0:0:3258:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_01a1f6e9fc95085a52b079eb7de605c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004281079127444-countries-going-through-hell-trump-stresses-covid-19-should-have-been-contained-in-china/

    As the US surpassed 1 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump used a White House event dedicated to small businesses owners to launch additional accusations at China over its failure to keep the contagious disease within the city of Wuhan.

    Trump delivered remarks and answered novel coronavirus-related questions in the East Room, as the White House held an event highlighting small business owners and employees who benefitted from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - established via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to save small American businesses through forgivable federal loans that also incentivize companies to retain workers. 

    “It’s in 184 countries,” Trump said, speaking on the spread of COVID-19. “It’s hard to believe - it’s inconceivable. It should have been stopped at the source - which was China … Now we have 184 countries going through hell.” 

    Trump’s Tuesday remarks against Beijing follow the president’s statements at the Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing that “serious investigations” are being carried out against China. He asserted that the US is “not happy with China” and has a “lot of ways” to respond to Beijing for its handling of the original novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. 

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded to the US president’s accusations in a Tuesday statement claiming the US is “lying through their teeth.” 

    "We advise American politicians to reflect on their own problems and try their best to control the [coronavirus] epidemic as soon as possible instead of continuing to play tricks to deflect blame," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, as reported by Fox News

    The ministry also issued a tweet on Monday questioning whether the US may be hiding vital virus-related information from the “American people and the international community.”

    US COVID-19 Cases ‘Will Go Down to Zero’ 

    A reporter also questioned the US president on his present thoughts concerning the more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, given that he asserted on February 26 that the then-reported 15 American cases of the so-called invisible enemy would “be down close to zero” in a “couple days.” 

    “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done," Trump said of the novel coronavirus nearly two months before it resulted in over 57,000 American deaths. 

    Holding his ground on Tuesday, Trump argued that the number of COVID-19 cases “will go down to zero, ultimately.”
    “You have to understand, when it comes to cases, we do much more testing than anybody else. So we can go to some of these other countries, you know, as an example - China. If you test, you’re going to show many more cases,” he continued. 

    As of this article’s publication, the US has logged 1,008,066 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 58,126 associated deaths, according to the COVID-19 dashboard by Johns Hopkins University. Data provided also noted that 5,628,374 tests for the contagious disease have been administered in the country, and 115,003 people have recovered from the illness.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (76)

    Related:

    Nurse Mourns Double Tragedy as UK Detectives Hunt Killers of Son Whose Dad Died of Coronavirus
    Moscow Starts Running Immune-Enzyme Blood Analysis to Detect Coronavirus
    WHO Issues Correction Following Misleading Tweet on Immunity in Recovered COVID-19 Patients
    Fed Up With FONOPS: China ‘Expels’ US Warship From South China Sea, Urges Focus on COVID-19
    Cuomo Outlines 12-Step Plan to Start New York's Reopening After COVID-19 Outbreak
    Tags:
    White House Press Briefing, daily briefing, press briefing, news briefing, containment, coronavirus, COVID-19, China, US, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse