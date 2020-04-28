Trump Delivers Remarks on Supporting Small Businesses Through Paycheck Protection Program - Video

US President Donald Trump is commenting on measures aimed at supporting small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program at the White House Rose Garden.
This comes after the US Congress approved a second aid tranche of $310 billion under the program last week which followed the first tranche of $350 billion. Small businesses account for 33 percent of the value of US exports, the SBA Office of Advocacy says.
As of Tuesday, the US COVID-19 death toll is at 57,266, with the total number of confirmed infections standing at 1,002,498, according to Johns Hopkins University.
