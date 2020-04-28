Ice Cream Truck-Inspired Beer Van: US Breweries Search Ways to Sell Products Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As bars and dine-in restaurants in the US remain closed since mid-March amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak, breweries are searching for new ways of providing products to their customers.
Goose Island Brewing Co. has decided to dispatch an ice cream truck-inspired van that is roaming around the streets of Chicago from Thursday through Sunday, allowing customers to purchase beer.
A customer can dial the phone number printed on the van to make an order and the van will deliver the products.
Another significant change is the introduction of canned beer among craft beer companies. Initially, сanned beer was considered an inferior product among craft fans, but the situation has recently changed after respected breweries started to offer their beverages in cans.
