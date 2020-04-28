US Stock Futures Flat Following Rally in Previous Session

Futures contracts tied to main US stock indexes were flat in overnight trading following a rally in the previous session, according to CNBC.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 20 points, implying a 0.06 percent gain in the morning trade.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also opened flat, gaining 0.05 percent and 0.08 percent each.
Wall Street's main stock indexes rose as much as 1.5 percent on Monday, with the Dow Jones closing at more than 24,000. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
Earlier in April, the Trump Administration introduced federal guidelines for US state governors to start reopening their economies and resume daily routines as soon as they see 14 days of decline in the number of novel coronavirus cases.
