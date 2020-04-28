Tesla Requests Workers at California Factory to Return to Work Before Lockdown Ends - Report

Tesla has requested some workers at its electric-car factory in Fremont, California, to return back to work, four days before the lockdown is to be lifted in the Bay Area, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.
According to the report, dozens of paint and stamping operations workers at the Fremont vehicle-assembly facility were informed to return to the factory on Wednesday.
The plant was shut down on 23 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the US after local authorities deemed the plant to be a health risk to the local community, and was not supposed to resume work until 4 May under the Alameda County order.
California has so far registered over 40,000 COVID-19 infections, with more than 1,200 people dying from the disease, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.
Amid the pandemic, Tesla has also put its production at its Buffalo, New York factory on hold, and reduced the number of workers at the plant in Nevada.
