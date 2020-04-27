Register
00:21 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former pro wrestler Jesse Ventura. (File)

    Jesse Ventura ‘Testing the Waters’ for Potential Green Party Presidential Run

    © AFP 2020 / Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 41
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004271079116092-jesse-ventura-testing-the-waters-for-potential-green-party-presidential-run/

    RT host and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura says he is considering the idea of entering into the 2020 US presidential election as a third party candidate - preferably as the nominee of the Green Party.

    Ventura, who served as governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003, took to Twitter on Monday to hypothetically present the idea of him running for the office of US president. He noted that in this scenario, he would prefer to be the nominee of the Green Party, which he has endorsed.

    A followup tweet from the host of RT’s “The World According to Jesse” clarified that he has not taken steps toward filing for the race, other than authorizing a letter of interest that was issued to the Green Party.

    The Green Party confirmed to Fox News on Monday that it had received the aforementioned letter from Ventura, but noted that the former governor has “not yet satisfied our criteria for classifying him as an active candidate.”

    “Until he does so, we have no grounds for acknowledging him as an active candidate,” Green Party Communications Manager Michael O’Neil told the outlet.

    “There is a defined process. There are several things he has to do. He has to establish an FEC [Federal Election Commission] campaign committee. He has to establish a campaign website. Then he can ask us to recognize him as an active candidate.”

    Ventura, a US Navy veteran and retired professional wrestler who also held office as mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, from 1991 to 1995, told TMZ in November 2018 that he was considering an independent run to defeat US President Donald Trump in the 2020 election but had not yet made a decision, “because it’s a long time off.”

    "If I do do it, Trump will not have a chance," Ventura told the tabloid news website. "For one, Trump knows wrestling. He participated in two WrestleManias. He knows he can never out-talk a wrestler, and he knows I'm the greatest talker wrestling's ever had."

    He also mentioned a potential presidential campaign during a September 2019 interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles, explaining that he wrestles with the question of “if not me, then who?”

    Ventura also brought attention to the US president’s absence from the Vietnam War over a medical deferment, which the Trump campaign has explained as being for “bone spurs on both of his feet.”

    "This guy who claims to have had bone spurs got out of the Vietnam War because of it," the Vietnam veteran told Fox 11. "He couldn't even do one day of bootcamp to be a private."

    “I don’t want a draft dodger telling me what’s patriotic,” Ventura added.

    He asserted to the outlet that the only way to reunite the US after Trump’s presidency would be to elect an independent candidate, rather than the Democratic or Republican nominee.

    Indeed, Ventura mentioned a third-party run when he appeared as a guest on Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary in December 2019 as well, although noting he “doesn’t wanna do it,” which is why he would be good at it.

    The 68-year-old’s entry to the 2020 presidential race would make him the youngest candidate when compared to Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, aged 73 and 77, respectively.

    Related:

    No Apology: Piers Morgan Gives Trump a Piece of His Mind & Some Advice for Election
    'I Wish Him Well': Trump Says He Has a 'Very Good Idea' of Kim Jong Un's Status
    Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing at White House - Live
    'Not Happy With China': Trump Directing 'Serious Investigations' of Wuhan COVID-19 Outbreak
    Biden Suggests Trump May Make Attempt to ‘Kick Back’ 2020 Presidential Election
    Tags:
    2020 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Green Party, Green Party, Jesse Ventura, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse