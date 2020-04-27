'I Wish Him Well': Trump Says He Has a 'Very Good Idea' of Kim Jong Un's Status

"I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing, relatively speaking. We will see, you'll probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future," Trump said during a Monday briefing, stressing his good relationship with Kim and noting that if he wasn't president, the US "would be in war with North Korea."
Last week, CNN reported - citing an unnamed US official - that the US was monitoring "intelligence" which indicated that Kim is in "grave danger" following surgery. Another unnamed US official told CNN that concerns about the North Korean leader's health are credible, but the severity of the ailment is hard to assess. Kim missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, resulting in speculation regarding his health.
However, in an interview with CNN on Sunday, Moon Chung-in, senior foreign policy advisor to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, dismissed mounting rumors that Kim is not doing well.
“Our government position is firm,” Moon said. “Kim Jong-un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”
More details to follow.
