Trump Announces Additional Measures to Combat COVID-19

As state governments have issued calls federal assistance amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Trump's "Testing Overview" noted that his administration shall only be "acting as supplier of last resort" when it pertains to issues of testing Americans for COVID-19.
The document, re-uploaded by Axios, calls for an eight-part plan divided into three stages: launch, scale and support opening up again.
Stage one seeks to "facilitate state efforts to access and utilize all available testing capacity" by ramping up the novel coronavirus testing capacity of commercial and research labs, issuing Emergency Use Authorizations for tests and mobilizing the private sector to develop additional tests.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
