'Extensive Search' for Missing Texas Soldier Continues as Army and Relatives Seek Public Assistance

An “extensive search” has continued through Sunday for a 20-year-old soldier who went missing last week while stationed at a military base in Texas.

Pvt. 1st Class Vanessa Guillen was reported by Ford Hood Press Center on Saturday last seen in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood.

Fort Hood Military Police issued a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) tip informing surrounding law enforcement of the search. An “extensive search” is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police, the press release said.

Fort Hood officials and special agents from the US Army Criminal Investigation Command have requested help from the public as they conduct their search.

Family and friends of Guillen have taken to social media pleading for support and information from others.

Her sister, Mayra Guillen, shared a Facebook post on Friday describing the situation and promising to find her.

“My sister.... last seen two days ago. Phone last tracked at Belton, Texas. No contact with boyfriend, close friends or family,” Mayra Guillen said in theFacebook message.

“Something is not right please help me find her", she said.

The soldier’s boyfriend, Juan Cruz, also tweeted a request for any information as to her whereabouts.

Please help me find my girlfriend her name is Vanessa guillen

Height 5'3

She has 3 tattoos on her left arm

​Identifying belongings, including car keys, a barracks room key, identification card and wallet, were later discovered in the armour room in which she had been working, according to the Fort Hood Press Center on Sunday.

Guillen is described as of Hispanic descent, 5 ft 2 inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and has 3 tattoos. She was last spotted wearing a black shirt.

Fort Hood is located in Killeen, Texas. It spreads across 340 square miles of Coryell and Bell counties between Waco and Austin and serves as home to the III Corps and The First Cavalry Division, including many tenant units.