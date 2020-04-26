Register
14:46 GMT26 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington.

    White House Mulling Replacing Health Chief Azar Amid Frustration Over Response to COVID-19– Reports

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (30)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/43/1078604342_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_478d0cb5ff2dedc9db5b0758dfdebf20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004261079100429-white-house-mulling-replacing-health-chief-azar-amid-frustration-over-response-to-covid-19-reports/

    White House officials have allegedly been increasingly frustrated with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in recent months, with Donald Trump appointing Vice President Mike Pence, rather than the health chief, as the White House's main point of contact for the coronavirus task force.

    The White House is mulling replacing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, according to sources cited by POLITICO.

    Among suggested likely candidates to the position of HHS secretary are coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx, Medicare chief Seema Verma and deputy HHS Secretary Eric Hargan.

    Amidst soaring tensions generated by the coronavirus outbreak and criticism over the official response to it, senior aides have reportedly been blindsided and frustrated with Azar’s role in the abrupt dismissal of Dr. Rick Bright, the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine.

    Pharmacist Michael Witte wears heavy gloves as he opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, Monday, March 16, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Pharmacist Michael Witte wears heavy gloves as he opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, Monday, March 16, 2020

    At a recent task force meeting, says the outlet, Azar, 52, insisted the appointment of Bright to the National Institutes of Health was a promotion.

    However, the vaccine expert and his team of lawyers released a statement on 24 April revealing that he would soon file a whistleblower complaint, outlining the “retaliatory treatment to which [Bright] was subjected by HHS political leadership after raising appropriate science-based concerns about White House pressure on treatment and vaccines related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Bright’s lawyers.

    Officials are also cited as holding Azar responsible for a spate of media reports that suggested the health chief had urged Donald Trump to act sooner on the coronavirus outbreak in January, but his warnings had been brushed off as “alarmist.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks down at the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, approving additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2020
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks down at the "Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act," approving additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2020

    Azar himself had dismissed the reports, insisting the President “never once rejected, turned down or dismissed a recommendation”.

    Azar’s style adopted in running the organisation was also supposedly called into question late in 2019, when his feud with Medicare chief Seema Verma became public knowledge, with a POLITICO report on 26 November first shedding light on their rift, allegedly rooted in policy differences over the replacement proposal for Obamacare, drug pricing, and other initiatives, that was acquiring increasingly personal overtones.

    The speculations gathered force after Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence, rather than Azar, as the White House's main point of contact for the coronavirus task force in late February.

    In a statement released on Saturday, the White House dismissed speculation that officials were considering replacing Azar.

    “The Department of Health and Human Services, under the leadership of Secretary Azar, continues to lead on a number of the President’s priorities. Any speculation about personnel is irresponsible and a distraction from our whole-of-government response to COVID-19,” said deputy press Secretary Judd Deere.

    HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley resonded to the reports by saying:

    “Secretary Azar is busy responding to a global, public health crisis and doesn't have time for palace intrigue."
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (30)

    Related:

    US to Ensure Americans With Private Health Insurance Have Coverage of COVID-19 Testing 'At No Cost'
    New US Health Spokesman Says Rothschild Family ‘Craves Control’, Blames Soros Over Virus – Report
    COVID-19 Live Updates: Spain's Number of Coronavirus Cases Rises to 207,634
    US Will ‘Make Sure’ Countries Understand Coronavirus Came From China, Says Mike Pompeo
    Tags:
    Health and Human Services (HHS), HHS, HHS, National Institutes of Health, US National Institutes of Health (NIH), Mike Pence, Mike Pence, White House, White House, Alex Azar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse