'Hank-ccine': Tom Hanks Donates Plasma to COVID-19 Vaccine Research Effort

It seems that Hollywood star Tom Hanks could be set to make a rather personal contribution to the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – his own blood.
During a recent appearance on NPR show "Wait Wait.. Don't Tell Me!", Hanks revealed that both he and his wife Rita Wilson actually have antibodies for the coronavirus in their blood, which was established via medical tests, and expressed a willingness to part with some of his plasma for the noble goal of treating this malady.
"We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine", the actor said.
And when host Peter Sagal replied that "there could be no better ending to this international catastrophe than if the cure turns out to be the blood of Tom Hanks”, the latter quipped that he's not trying to "hog it with a copyright".
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were in Australia last month for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s currently untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros, when they both tested positive for coronavirus, with Hanks delivering this reveal via his Instagram account.
