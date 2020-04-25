Mike Tyson Eyes Return to Ring for Charity to Help 'Homeless and Drug-Affected Motherf****ers'

Retired boxing legend Mike Tyson is preparing a return to the ring to take part in four-round exhibition fights for charity.
Speaking live on Instagram with rapper T.I., the heavyweight star confirmed that he had been working out to prepare for the exhibitions.
"I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff...Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf****er like me," Tyson said.
The 53-year-old fighter retired from boxing in 2005, wrapping up his spectacular 20-year career, during which he was remembered for finishing his first 19 professional fights by knockout and for holding the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title.
