Trump, COVID-19 Task Force Hold Press Briefing on Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

US President Donald Trump along with his White House Coronavirus Task Force is holding a presser on the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington DC.
Earlier in the day, Trump signed into law a nearly half-a-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill aimed at providing cash for small businesses, hospitals and testing in the United States.
The new bill follows a $2.1 trillion stimulus package that was adopted and similarly signed into law in late March.
As of Friday, the total number of registered coronavirus cases in the US has topped 880,000 with over 50,000 deaths registered throughout the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
