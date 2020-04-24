Register
11:34 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A healthcare worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-thru testing site in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., April 23, 2020

    US Intelligence, Pentagon Explore Possibility of Coronavirus Being Used as Bioweapon - Report

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (275)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107908/05/1079080532_0:319:3072:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_c78af5c12b336ec4419a284e87ea2fb7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004241079079950-us-intelligence-pentagon-explore-possibility-of-coronavirus-being-used-as-bioweapon---report/

    US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously supported the idea of probing China over allegations that the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory studying viruses, despite Beijing and many in the scientific community debunking a theory.

    The US intelligence community and the Department of Defence are studying the possibiliy of the novel coronavirus being used by state and non-state actors as a biological weapon, Politico reported citing several anonymous sources. The officials have reportedly started mapping out the potential for the virus, that so far has managed to shut down major parts of the global economy, to be used in targeting certain individuals and groups of people.

    US officials have not reacted to Politico's report. Pentagon spokesman Mike Andrews declined to comment on the media outlet's piece.

    One anonymous former administration official told the media outlet that a "hostile actor" would likely leave the virus unchanged as manipulating its genome might leave a signature leading back to the actor itself during a closer study. The source added that it would be enough to infect a person in the targeted group with an existing virus.

    COVID-19 already has already demonstrated its capability to spread in social groups, especially among those in small or cramped quarters - as was the case with the American aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which was forced to abandon its duties and is likely to be in quarantine for weeks.

    At the same time, the COVID-19 pathogen is literally available to anyone across the world right now. According to an ABC report citing obtained law enforcement documents, the FBI believes that extremist groups will be trying to purportedly spread the virus by encouraging their infected members to engage in personal contact.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2020 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Trump Scapegoating China as COVID-19 Exposes Stark US Unpreparedness for Pandemics – US Activist

    One defence official told Politico that right now the issue of the coronavirus potentially being used as a bioweapon is "a lower-risk concern", with officials more focused on the origins of COVID-19. US President Donald Trump recently announced a probe into allegations that the virus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory. But officials working on the matter told Politico that the intelligence community has so far failed to find any hard evidence supporting a theory that the virus originated in a Chinese lab and is continuing to figure out where it came from.

    Right now the US remains the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, with 869,172 COVID-19 cases and 49,963 fatalities reported by John Hopkins University as of 24 April.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (275)

    Related:

    US House Passes $484 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill, Trump to Sign
    US Senator Elizabeth Warren Says Her Brother Died From COVID-19
    COVID Crisis: US Sanction Threats Over Turkey's S-400 Deployment Unacceptable, Ill-Timed – Publicist
    US Military Prioritizes Special Ops, Nuclear Forces for COVID-19 Testing
    US Homeland Security Biolab Finds COVID-19 Killed in Seconds by Sunlight, Humidity
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, biological weapons, biological weapon, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse