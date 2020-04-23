US House Passes $484 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill, Trump to Sign

With the US House Representatives vote of 388-5, Congress has passed the “Phase 3.5” relief bill, which dedicates federal funding to hospitals for ramped up COVID-19 novel coronavirus testing and more than $300 billion in bailouts for small businesses.

The overwhelmingly bipartisan House vote to advance the legislation comes two days after the Senate unanimously approved the bill via voice vote, allowing lawmakers to remain at home and avoid traveling back to Washington, D.C., amid the pandemic.

Phase 3.5 now goes to the desk of US President Donald Trump, who is expected to swiftly sign the bill into law upon its arrival.

The $484 billion COVID-19 relief bill amends the bipartisan-backed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and provides a $310 billion expansion to the authorization level of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - established to rescue small American businesses through loans subsequently forgiven if all employees remain on payroll for a period of eight weeks and funds are used for payroll, mortgage interests, utilities or rent.

Another $60 billion from the bill has been reserved for small businesses without existing banking relationships. Around $100 billion is earmarked for Health and Human Services, with $75 billion of that going toward the reimbursement of lost revenue to hospitals and health care providers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who voted against the bipartisan-backed bill, explained that her opposition stemmed from the fact that New Yorkers will not be able to immediately access enhanced Unemployment Insurance benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided to state residents under the CARES Act, despite the urgent economic crisis.

"My vote would be different today if we were planning on voting on CARES tomorrow or the week after that in the next two weeks. But the problem is that this is not an interim bill. This is the only bill we are voting on for the entire month of April," she noted, as reported by NBC News' Alex Moe on Twitter.

Earlier, House representatives exhibited a distinct division as Democrats alone approved formation of the House Oversight and Government Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis with a 212-182 vote requiring a simple majority. The Republican opposition to the subcommittee's formation was supported by Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), a former Republican who left the GOP in July 2019 and is currently the sole third-party member of the House.

212-182: House voted to create the House Oversight and Government Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on a party line vote. The 12-member panel of 7 Democrats and 5 Republicans will be chaired by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC). The vote lasted 87 minutes.@cspan pic.twitter.com/cRD25Mrzc2 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 23, 2020

Hours before the lower house’s vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed the subcommittee’s creation was necessary and, in the coming months, will ensure “the federal response is based on the best possible science and guided by health experts, and that the money invested is not being exploited by profiteers and price gougers,” according to the Associated Press.

A number of GOP lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee have argued the subcommittee is a partisan plot to subvert the US president and issue a series of taxpayer-funded political attacks ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Before traveling to their respective homes last month, members of Congress were able to come together to pass a historic $2.2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package that was later signed into law by 45 on March 27.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW