Register
19:35 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020

    Barack Obama Slams Trump Administration's Alleged Lack of 'Coherent National Plan' on COVID-19 Issue

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (259)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/69/1079036974_0:0:3074:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_0c81643cc0115b513229220494247ee4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004231079071149-barack-obama-slams-trump-administrations-alleged-lack-of-coherent-national-plan-on-covid-19-issue/

    POTUS recently rolled out guidelines for when states would be permitted to reopen their economies after the coronavirus lockdowns but left the final decision to the state authorities themselves. When the state of Georgia chose to reopen some businesses, Trump expressed his disagreement but ultimately refused to overrule the governor's decision.

    Former US President Barack Obama has lashed out at the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic in a rare comment on the policies of the Trump administration. Obama suggested that the administration has failed to come up with a "coherent national plan" while praising the initiatives of states such as Massachusetts on the issue.

    The article that Obama linked to in the tweet explored the push of Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker to mass test people for the COVID-19 infection which would introduce a system to trace the contacts of those who tested positive for the virus.

    Trump's Approach to Reopening States

    The Trump administration chose not to unilaterally decide which states should reopen for business and when they should lift their coronavirus lockdowns. Instead, the White House offered a set of guidelines that allow states to evaluate their readiness to restart their economies and gave governors the freedom to decide which measures to take to lift the lockdowns and when to take them.

    This namely resulted in Georgia governor Brian Kemp ordering bowling alleys, hair salons, private social clubs, restaurants and certain other businesses to restart their activities despite the state registering 21,512 cases of COVID-19 infections. US President Donald Trump said he "disagrees strongly" with Kemp's decision, but chose to let him do it his way.

    "I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he's doing", Trump stated.

    Trump's plan for reopening states' economies comes as the country remains the global leader in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 854,490 people testing positive for the virus and 47,178 dying from it as of 23 April, according to the John Hopkins University's data.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (259)

    Related:

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Over 1,700 People Died From Coronavirus in US in Past 24 Hours - JHU
    CDC Director Warns Likely Second Coronavirus Pandemic Wave in US Over Winter Could Be Worse
    US Emergency Room Workers Face Pay Cuts of Up to 40% Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic – Report
    Coronavirus Cases Alleged on 26 US Navy Ships - Report
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Regrets US Opposition to IMF Loan Meant to Help Iran Fight Coronavirus
    Tags:
    criticism, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse