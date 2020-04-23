US Senator Elizabeth Warren Says Her Brother Died From COVID-19

Warren said her older brother had a career in the US Air Force and spent about five and a half years serving in combat in the Vietnam War. She said it is difficult knowing her brother died alone at the hospital with no family at his side and with no funeral for his family and friends to mourn together.
As of Thursday, the United States has confirmed more than 843,600 COVID-91 cases and more than 46,800 deaths caused by the disease, according to a tally from the Johns Hopkins University.
