Wrestler-Turned-Governor Jesse Ventura Busts Rumours About Him Running for President

Ex-Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura is known to have long been hinting at filling out the paperwork to run in a presidential race when there are no more than two rival candidates left.

Despite previously hinting at plans for a “surprise” run for the presidency, former WWE star-turned-politician Jesse Ventura called out rumours spread in “salacious click bait articles” suggesting he’d formally entered the race. “Earn your paycheck. Verify something. Anything. Let’s start with: No, I haven’t filed to run for office”, the 68-year-old ex-governor of Minnesota and now a media personality flogged journalists and what he called their unproven speculations.

Earn your paycheck. Verify something. Anything. Let’s start with: No, I haven’t filed to run for office. Do some fact checking before you state that I’m taking someone on. It’s called ENDORSING a political party. READ the tweets. They’re self explanatory. VOTE GREEN. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

The tirade, which trended on Twitter for the better half of Thursday, followed a late-night rant about the election and his inclination to support the Green Party. The latter came as the former wrestler ruled out the key existing choices.

“We have the RIGHT to vote for the BEST candidate and that person DOESN’T have to be a DemoCRIPT or ReBLOODlican. These gangs have got to go. They don’t deserve your vote”, he wrote in indignation further stating that he is not prepared to vote “for the lesser of the evils” because in the long run it’s “still evil”.

Below both escapades, Twitterians rushed to post their best wishes for Ventura, with many, half-jokingly, calling him to jump into the fray at the last moment.

Please run for POTUS. You would win in a landslide. — The Rigging Report (@RiggingReport) April 23, 2020

Jesse please run and give us a third option to vote for. PLEASE man, a lot of us independent voters have no choice to vote for come November as things stand right now — Jay man (@Jay_man002) April 23, 2020

Please run you can do a better job than both of the clowns — Benjamin (@HumperDu) April 23, 2020

PLEASE MR VENTURA — hospital strike (@stomach_mouth) April 23, 2020

File that paperwork baby let’s do this — Matt Voldness (@MattVoldness) April 23, 2020

“Jesse, haven't you seen the people's enthusiasm on Twitter?”, another posted upliftingly.

Ventura has repeatedly floated running for president of the United States on a third party or independent ticket.

The media speculations apparently go back to last September, when Ventura admitted that he would use the “element of surprise” and enter the race when it boiled down to two competitors. “I may be doing things behind the scenes right now”, he admitted on the Fox 11 Los Angeles show “The Issue Is”.

“I have that voice in the back of my head that says to me, ‘if not me, then who?’” he pondered at the time.