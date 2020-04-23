Coronavirus Cases Alleged on 26 US Navy Ships - Report

The US Navy has 26 warships with confirmed coronavirus cases aboard, CNN reported, citing an unnamed official source in the Navy. All of the boats are reportedly in port, with a "very small number of cases aboard", as on 14 other Navy ships that had COVID-19 cases "in the past" the sailors are said to have already recovered.
The Navy does not share data on specific ships, after the Pentagon ordered in March made the information secret due to security risks.
Currently, the Navy has 297 active duty warships, and 90 ships are at the sea without any coronavirus cases reported.
As of Wednesday, over 4,000 USS Theodore Roosevelt personnel have been tested for COVID-19 with 777 cases resulting positive. 63 people have already recovered from the virus, while one sailor died of coronavirus-related complications.
Earlier in the month, the aircraft carrier's commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, was fired because of a letter he filed calling for quarantining his ship amid the virus spread, which then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly slammed as "naive and stupid". Following quick condemnation for his actions, Modly, a Trump appointee, apologized and resigned.
All comments
Show new comments (0)