‘Safety Has to Predominate’: Trump Believes Georgia Reopening ‘Too Soon’ Amid Pandemic

Kemp on Monday announced that hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage therapists’ premises and gyms would be allowed to reopen Friday if they abide by social-distancing and sanitation rules, the Wall Street Journal reported. Kemp also announced that dine-in restaurants, private social clubs and theaters would be reopened on April 27th. Bars, night clubs and amusement parks would remain shut down.
However, Trump on Wednesday expressed disapproval of Kemp's decision, although he added that the governor must do "he must do what he thinks is right."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2020
"I disagree with him on what he's doing ... I think it's too soon," Trump added.
Some business owners were even taken aback by Kemp's decision to open up the state so soon.
“It’s putting economics before lives,” Diane Fall, owner of Maxim Barbers in suburban Atlanta, told the Wall Street Journal. “[Mr. Kemp’s] putting it out there like he’s doing us a favor, but I’d rather be alive than run my business right now.”
More details to follow.
