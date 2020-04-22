Mississippi Becomes 2nd US State to Plan Lawsuit Against China for COVID-19 Deaths, Economic Losses

"Too many Mississippians have suffered as a result of China’s cover-up," Fitch stated. "They must not be allowed to act with impunity. Mississippians deserve justice and I will seek that in court."
The lawsuit will seek damages under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and is similar to a case filed earlier in the week by the US state of Missouri, the release said.
Fitch asked Mississippi’s congressional delegation to back legislation that would allow lawsuits against China over COVID-19-related damages, the release noted.
US courts typically dismiss lawsuits against other nations under the principle of sovereign immunity. However, targeted legislation can overcome that obstacle, as in the case of lawsuits seeking damages from Iran over terrorist attacks.
On Tuesday, the US state of Missouri filed a lawsuit against China and several Chinese state-run institutions for allegedly concealing the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus at the start, denying the fact of human-to-human transmission of the virus and doing "little to contain the spread".
