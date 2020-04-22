DC Energy Agency Says Monitoring US Crude Storage Facility Amid Fears of Squeeze

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Energy Information Agency (EIA) said it was closely monitoring the nation's crude oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, due to fears that it was running out of space following a massive market selloff and historic negative prices for fossil fuels.

"The availability of storage in Cushing will remain an issue in the coming weeks, however, and could still result in volatile price movements in the June WTI futures contract or other US crude oil spot prices that face limited storage options," the EIA said in a post, adding that it will continue to monitor market developments.

In May, the soon-to-expire next-month contract for US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, fell to negative $37.63 per barrel on Monday for the first time in the commodity’s 37-year trading history - as no buyers turned up for delivery of oil in a glutted market following economic downturns as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For June WTI futures, the commodity rose 19 percent to $13.78 per barrel in its first trading day on Wednesday.

Despite a small market rebound, fears remain that Cushing will run out of space after the EIA reported on Wednesday that a crude oil stockpile build of nearly 5 million barrels at the hub, that brought stockpiles there to nearly 60 million barrels versus its capacity of 76 million.

Previous data released by the EIA showed some 65 million barrels have built in Cushing over the past four weeks, averaging a growth of 16.25 million barrels per week and suggesting Cushing had just another week to hit the top at that rate.

"Although Cushing has physically unfilled storage available, some of this physically unfilled storage is likely to have already been leased or otherwise committed, limiting the uncommitted storage available for contract holders without pre-existing arrangements. In this case, these contract holders would likely have to pay much higher rates to storage operators that have uncommitted space available," the EIA said. "Taken together, these factors suggest that the phenomenon of negative WTI prices could be confined to the financial market, with few physical market participants paying negative prices."

Aside from demand destruction, US crude prices could also turn negative again due to higher-than-necessary production. The EIA reported on Wednesday that oil output in the United States stood at a relatively high 12.2 million barrels per day last week, just 100,000 barrels less than the previous week.