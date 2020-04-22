US Jobless Hits Record High, 1 in 4 Expect to Be Furloughed in the Next Year - Poll

“The one-quarter of US workers employed full or part time who think they are likely to lose their jobs in the next 12 months include 9 percent who say it is 'very likely' and 16 percent 'fairly likely.' Meanwhile, 37 percent say this is 'not too likely' and 38 percent 'not at all likely',” a press release explaining the poll said.
The 1-14 April poll was conducted after over 20 million US workers had already filed for unemployment payments – more than 10 percent of the national workforce, the release said.
By mid April it had become clear it would require a much longer period than the Trump administration's touted two-week period of social distancing and quarantine-like restrictions needed to control the deadly contagion.
Those 25 percent of employed Americans who expect to be furloughed in the next year is the highest level recorded by Gallup in surveys going back to 2001, according to the release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)