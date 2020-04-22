Trump, White House COVID-19 Task Force Hold Press Briefing in Washington - Video

US President Donald Trump and members of his White House coronavirus task force are holding a press conference in Washington on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, Trump announced that he had suspended immigration processes into the US for those seeking Green Cards, for a period of 60 days, as part of anti-coronavirus restricting measures.
There are more than 835,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Unites States with the death toll surpassing 46,000. A minimum of 14,887 are dead due to the coronavirus in New York City alone and the city is the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.
