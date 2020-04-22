Register
00:52 GMT22 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence watch a video of New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at Cuomo's daily briefing, during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2020.

    US Hospital Ship Comfort Can Be Redeployed as New York Has Enough Hospital Capacity - Cuomo

    © REUTERS / Alexander Drago
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (213)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/96/1079049608_0:282:3140:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d522ca519998d5aeef1e49ff0c8f0fa9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004221079049648-us-hospital-ship-comfort-can-be-redeployed-as-new-york-has-enough-hospital-capacity---cuomo/

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - New York State does not need anymore the additional hospital capacity provided by the US Navy hospital ship Comfort, deployed to the state on orders of President Donald Trump amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the government may consider redeploying it, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in an interview.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Cuomo and Trump held a meeting at the White House. According to Cuomo, the meeting was focused on the issue of acquitting additional COVID-19 testing capacity and went productively.

    "The meeting went well and I think it was productive," Cuomo told MSNBC. "The president sent up a Navy ship, the Comfort, a hospital ship, which was very good to have in case we had overflow. But I said, ‘we don't really need the Comfort anymore. It did give us comfort, but we don't need it anymore. So, if they need to deploy it somewhere else, they should take it.’"

    The 1,000-bed ship docked in Manhattan on 30 March and was initially planned to be used for tackling non-coronavirus cases and, therefore, free up New York City’s hospital system. Cuomo later asked Trump to use the ship for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

    However, the ship did not see many patients and most of its beds were unused given that New York started to beat the COVID-19 pandemic without its hospitals being overwhelmed.

    On 6 April, Cuomo announced that a plateau in the COVID-19 epidemic had been hit, after the rate of hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths started to gradually decline.

    Cuomo said Trump did not say during the meeting what he viewed as an appropriate timeline for New York State to reopen after the state instituted restrictive measures resulting with a shutdown of the economy in March.

    The governor said he expected a significant lag in terms of reopening some parts of New York City, such as the Broadway theaters, restaurants and the subway system.

    The Department of Health had so far confirmed a total of 251,690 positive test results for the novel coronavirus, as well as 14,828 fatalities.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (213)

    Related:

    ‘It’s a Joke’: Only 20 Patients Being Treated Aboard 1,000-Bed USNS Comfort in NYC
    New York Registers 478 COVID-19 Deaths on Sunday Down From 507 on Saturday - Governor
    New York Stock Exchange Opens Following Historic Drop in Oil Prices - Video
    New York State Reports 481 COVID-19 Deaths on 20 April, Compared to 478 Day Earlier - Cuomo
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, hospital ship, New York City, Andrew Cuomo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse