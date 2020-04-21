Multiple Houses Aflame in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Firefighters Urge Avoiding 'Very Active Scene'

Several houses are on fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania, with heavy wind causing difficulties in controlling the flames and firefighters urging all to stay away from a "very active scene".
The fire is estimated by the Pittsburg firefighters to be three-structure and a 3-alarm.
One house on Wickliff Street that caught fire collapsed from the top. McCandless Ave is closed between Duncan Street and Stanton Avenue.
Earlier, Allegheny County officials said that several roads had been closed in the area.
Multiple houses are on fire in the area of Wickliff St and McCandless Ave. The fire is currently 3 alarms. Heavy wind caused early difficulty in controlling the fire. Please avoid the area as this is a very active scene. pic.twitter.com/D3G9IdVDMl— Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) April 21, 2020
No injures or fatalities have been reported, and the reason for the fire is not yet known.
#Breaking Two homes engulfed in fire in Lawrenceville. This is Wycliff Street and McCandless Avenue. The wind is making the flames and smoke worse, creating difficult conditions. More fire crews are arriving. @KDKA for more. pic.twitter.com/JDsqLLMckr— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) April 21, 2020
BREAKING: Massive fire in Lawrenceville. pic.twitter.com/d7vcYMdQkG— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 21, 2020
