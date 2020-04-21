New York Stock Exchange Opens Following Historic Drop in Oil Prices - Video

The New York Stock Exchange opens its doors on Tuesday following an historic drop in oil prices amid lowering demand for energy.
US crude prices plunged below zero per barrel on Monday, dragging down the general market as well, as the Dow Jones Industrial index dropped by 2.44%.
This comes as OPEC+ members along with several other oil-exporting countries struck an agreement to reduce global crude output between 2020 and 2022 on 12 April after the price of black gold dropped to a nearly two-decade low.
Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)