Nearly 37,000 US National Guard Troops Support Efforts to Fight COVID-19 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some 37,000 US National Guardsmen are providing support in the response efforts to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic throughout the United States, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday.

"36,750 National Guard professionals are supporting COVID-19 response at the direction of their governors," the release said.

The National Guard is helping US states establish community-based testing sites, create additional medical capacity for patients as well as logistical support such as transportation and distribution of medical supplies and food.

The United States has more than 762,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 40,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The number of COVID-19 cases among US military personnel has reached 3,438 while the overall count increased to 5,335 with civilians accounted for within the Defense Department, the Pentagon revealed in a press release on Monday.

The US Navy has the most confirmed cases with a total of 1,240 and the US Army is second with 819 confirmed cases, the release showed.

The number of individuals currently hospitalized is 261 and 1,331 recoveries, the release said. No new deaths have been reported as the death count stands at 22.

