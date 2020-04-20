Families of Kobe Bryant Crash Victims File Lawsuits Against Helicopter Company

The families of the victims who died in a helicopter crash involving NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter have filed lawsuits against Island Express, TMZ news reported on Sunday, citing court documents.
"[Island Express] negligently and carelessly breached its duty to own, lease, manage, maintain, control, entrust, charter and operate the helicopter in question in a reasonable manner", the families of college baseball coach John Altobelli and basketball coach Christina Mauser said in the lawsuit, as quoted by TMZ.
On 26 January, Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna, and girls basketball coach Mauser were on their way to a basketball facility when the helicopter crashed, taking the lives of all passengers, including the pilot, in Calabasas, California.
Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, an infant.
