Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing at White House - Live

President Donald Trump and other members of the US coronavirus task force are holding a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation on Sunday.
The state of New York has been the epicentre of the outbreak in the US, having registered 13,869 deaths as of Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing. New York City alone has reported more than 14,450 lethal cases since the start of the outbreak, the Johns Hopkins University live-tracker shows.
In total, the US has registered at least 41,379 fatalities from coronavirus. More than 10,000 deaths have been reported in the US over the past four days after the 30,000-death threshold was passed on Thursday.
