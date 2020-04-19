'Doors Closed, Hearts Open': Las Vegas Strip Shuts Down 'For the First Time Since JFK Was Shot'

The raging coronavirus pandemic has led to lockdowns and stay-at-home orders being imposed in various corners of the world in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease, and it appears that even the famous US gambling and entertainment haven of Las Vegas hasn't been spared.
According to the New York Post, as the entirety of the Las Vegas Strip has been shut down for the first time since JFK was assassinated, even the Little Darlings strip club which tried to continue operating last month by offering customers "drive-up shows" has ended up closing its doors.
"Sorry, we're clothed", says a sign outside the now-closed establishment.
April 19, 2020
Other venues in the city have fared no better, it seems, with the only people walking the halls of casinos being the security guards patrolling them.
"Doors closed, hearts open", says another sign – this one located at the Palace Station hotel and casino.
Meanwhile, the Nevada Resort Association announced that the Strip shutdown may result in some $39 billion worth of economic losses, the newspaper adds.
"This is an unprecedented economic situation that will have catastrophic financial ramifications for individuals, families, businesses and state and local budgets across the state," Virginia Valentine, CEO and president of the association, reportedly said.
