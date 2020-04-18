Ex-US Treasury Sec Under George W. Bush Administration Paul O’Neill Dies at 84

Former US Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill died at the age of 84 at his home in Pittsburgh on Saturday, his son, Paul O'Neill Jr. confirmed.
O'Neill had been receiving treatment for lung cancer and after several surgeries and chemotherapy, he decided against any further intervention a few months ago, his son said.
"There was some family here and he died peacefully...Based on his situation it was a good exit," Paul O'Neill Jr. said, as quoted by AP.
Paul O'Neill served as the 72nd US Secretary of the Treasury under President George W.Bush's administration from January 2001 to December 2002. According to the US Treasury's website, O'Neill came to the Treasury Department after working for several years as the Chairman and CEO of aluminium giant Alcoa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)