Ex-US Treasury Sec Under George W. Bush Administration Paul O’Neill Dies at 84 - Reports

Former US Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill died at the age of 84 at his home in Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
O'Neill had been receiving treatment for lung cancer and his death is not related to COVID-19, the WSJ added, quoting his family.
Paul O'Neill served as the 72nd US Secretary of the Treasury under President George W.Bush's administration from January 2001 to December 2002. According to the US Treasury's website, O'Neill came to the Treasury Department after working for several years as the Chairman and CEO of aluminium giant Alcoa.
