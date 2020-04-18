Lady Gaga Splits Internet Users by Praising WHO Chief Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday which will include performances from big names such as The Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Buble.

Pop singer Lady Gaga praised the head of the WHO on Friday amid rising criticism of the body from President Trump and US conservatives.

The star took part in a WHO daily coronavirus briefing to discuss the "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert lineup, which so far has raised nearly $50 million to fight COVID-19.

“Dr. Tedros, you're truly a superstar,” she said, addressing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the online conference.

"Thank you so much to the media for telling the stories of all of these medical professionals and getting the word out about how under-resourced their systems are".

“During this time we have seen a coming together of a singular, kind, global community,” she added.

“This triumph has instilled in myself and my colleagues a true calling to call upon the private sector and philanthropists to commit millions of dollars to support the World Health Organization's COVID-19 response.”

​Lady Gaga's comments follow an announcement by President Trump on Tuesday that he would be suspending US funding for the WHO and planned to review the organization's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump also accused the WHO of not being transparent during the initial days of the outbreak.

The suspension of funds has been criticised by Democrats as an attempt to hide the Trump administration's own failure to adequately prepare for the crisis.