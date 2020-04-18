Register
18 April 2020
    Jewish man

    Leaked ‘Gun Girl’ Kaitlin Bennett Messages Lambasted for Perceived ‘Anti-Semitism’

    US
    Kaitlin Bennett first gained notoriety after a spate of images of her as a student at Kent State University toting a AR-10 rifle on campus became public, gaining her the nickname "Gun Girl".

    Kaitlin Bennett, known as " Kent State Gun Girl" has stirred up more controversy after screenshots of private messages from a Facebook chat in 2017 between her and the organization she co-founded, Liberty Hangout, were made public by It'sGoingDown.org.

    ​The news site published screengrabs of what was branded as anti-Semitic messages originally obtained by Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists.
    In the messages between Bennett and other members of “Libertarian media outlet” Liberty Hangout pictures of someone were said to have been shared, with comments saying "they looked Jewish."

    The conversations appear to show repeated themes of anti-Semitism between Kaitlin Bennett and her associates, with alleged ridiculing of Jews and Jewish culture and jokes about Hitler.

    Messages reportedly featured extensive use of “triple parentheses”, a dog whistle used by anti-Semites to indicate someone or something is Jewish.

    In the leaked chats Bennett was also believed to have lashed out at Turning Point USA, a media group that she publicly derided in 2018 over their allegedly “straying away from alt-right” messaging. Accordingly, one chat referred to the media group as "Turning Point Israel," with Bennett writing:

    "I bet they have a looottt of Jewish and Israel first donors."

    "Can't wait to get back to being normal Nazis," another group member wrote.

    Kaitlin Bennett had first garnered notoriety after her graduation pictures dating back to her Kent State University days became public.

    A college student at the time, the images showed her carrying her AR-10 rifle on the college campus for graduation pictures. The “Gun Girl” went on to capitalize on this notoriety, becoming a controversial figure of the alt-right movement.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Hey @betoorourke

    Публикация от Kaitlin Bennett (@kait.meow)

    One of her recent statements urged women to prioritise their right to bear arms over their right to vote.

    libertarian, Anti-Semitism
