Joe Rogan Annoys Fans Bragging About Ability to Get As Many COVID-19 Tests As He Wants

Given the tough situation in the United States due to the new coronavirus outbreak, many citizens have had difficulty getting access to tests for the disease, so netizens expressed anger at Rogan for having possibly deprived them of an opportunity to get tested.

The UFC commentator and "Fear Factor" host has annoyed fans after bragging about getting two tests for the COVID-19 disease recently and for announcing his determination to get as many tests as he wants.

"I got tested yesterday, and I got tested two days before that. I'm just going to test myself every three or four days. F–k it", Rogan told comedian Chris D'Elia on his show "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Wednesday.

Rogan's ability to get countless coronavirus tests due to his money/status has sparked a wave of criticism on social media. Users on Twitter suggested they should either become Rogan or some other celebrity to get a test for COVID-19.

How to get tested for the coronavirus - the US edition:

1. Become famous

2. Get invited on the Joe Rogan podcast because of point 1

That's all it takes. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/8cqvr5Kx9a — alaa amed (@Alaamead) April 17, 2020

How do I get on Joe rogan’s podcast. I don’t need to talk to joe rogan I just want a corona virus test — Sweater God (@Bicuriousbogle) April 17, 2020

Others were angry Rogan that had done two tests, both coming back negative, and his plans to do more while average people cannot even get even one given the price and the actual lack of tests.

"... even get acknowledgement for a test people like Joe Rogan bragging everyday how him and his friends are being tested daily is just ridiculous Joe Rogan has had multiple coronavirus test with negative results. what the hell man?", a user wrote.

Netizens got even more annoyed at the reports that Rogan actually has a doctor in his studio conducting tests for him and his celebrity colleagues, with each one costing $200, the UFC commentator said.

Joe Rogan and his comedian friends have a doctor in studio giving them tests and my relatives have pretty serious symptoms and can’t get a test. Money is amazing. — ᴇʀɪᴄ ᴇʟʟᴇɴʙʀᴏᴏᴋ (@_ellenbrook) April 14, 2020

So there’s a shortage of tests for Corona but Joe Rogan has a stock pile of tests for him and all his buddies? Interesting — Mark Gonzalez (@RednGold23) April 15, 2020

The United States remains the nation worst affected by coronavirus, with more than 699,700 infections and over 36,700 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. New York City is one of the hot spots in the country, where hospitals are close to running out of coronavirus tests. Due to the deficit, many have expressed concerns about the wealthy's easier access to tests compared to those less fortunate.