Lawyers Expect US Divorce Rates to Skyrocket After COVID-19 Lockdowns End

Attorneys in the United States are reporting they anticipate a sizable increase in divorce inquiries once the lockdowns end. "This is what we are hearing around the country," said Susan Myres, president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, in an interview with ABC News.
Choya Wise, the owner of Aspire Counseling & Consulting Services in Huntsville, Alabama, told local outlet WAFF 48 that a huge factor in this trend is overexposure between partners. Since people are unable to get out of their residences for self-care - by going to the gym or the salon, for example - frustrations arise between partners who are confined to the same space all day. Therefore, it is extremely important to speak up if you need alone time for yourself, which could involve taking a walk, going for a drive or just having a room to yourself for a while.
For those who have kids, Wise recommended maintaining a routine, which includes making them go to bed at a regular time and sleep in their own beds, which will allow for better sleep and additional one-on-one quality time as a couple.
Wise also said that he is currently seeing opposite extremes among many couples: “Either the relationship is getting much stronger, or just a catastrophe.”
On the bright side, there are actions people can take to deal with such an unprecedented new normal. Wise recommended using the time during the pandemic to find a new hobby you can do at home - such as gardening or crafting. He also noted that in order to adjust to these new circumstances, many counselors have moved to online sessions, and those who require their services should utilize them.
