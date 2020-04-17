Ten Companies Win $586 Million US Army Contracts for Services in COVID-19 Crisis

"The companies were awarded $586 million in modifications in support of the presidential national emergency declaration concerning the novel coronavirus disease", the press release said on Friday.
The companies were Valiant Government Services, Acepex Management Corporation, Emcor Government Services, Electronic Metrology Laboratory, Facility Services Management, J & J Maintenance, Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems, Quality Services International LLC, Sodexo Management and VW International, the release said.
The overall value of the contract is now $1,667,700,000 with an estimated completion date of 11 August this year and the US Army Corps of Engineers in Huntsville in the US state of Alabama is the contracting activity, the Defence Department said.
The United States remains the nation hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, with nearly 662,000 infections registered, including at least 33,000 fatalities, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
