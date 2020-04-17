Mayor Bowser Says School Year in US Capital to End on 29 May

"For public schools and public charter schools, distance learning at home will throughout the 2019-2020 school year", Bowser told reporters. "We will close our school year early, on 29 May".
Learning at home will continue for the rest of the school year. We will close our school year early, and we'll be able to say more about summer and the start of the next school year by May 15th. pic.twitter.com/Ah4DQK97d6— Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) April 17, 2020
Bowser also said the local authorities will determine the issue of whether to organize summer schools and when the next academic year will begin.
"We will be able to say more about what is going to happen by 15 May", Bowser said.
As of Friday, the Washington, DC authorities reported 2,476 COVID-19 cases and 86 fatalities.
