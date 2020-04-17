US Stock Futures Jump, Point to Gains in Morning Trade

US stock futures surged in the overnight trade on Thursday, suggesting possible gains in morning trade, CNBC News reported.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 765 points, or about 3.3 percent, while S&P and Nasdaq 100 futures were also up by 2.9 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
At the same time, shares of Gilead Science surged by 14 percent in after-hours trading on reports that almost all COVID-19 patients at a Chicago hospital who had been treated with remdesivir - a drug currently undergoing clinical trials - were discharged from the hospital in less than a week.
In the overnight trade on Wednesday, stock futures fell following previous losses on the stock market, as investors remained concerned about the virus's impact on the global economy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)