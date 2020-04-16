US Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Request for New Trial

US Judge Amy Berman Jackson has denied a new trial for US President Donald Trump’s former campaign aide Roger Stone.

A document outlining the judge's order states that Stone's "conviction is final, and any appeal must be filed within fourteen days of the date of this order" and that "the defendant must surrender for service of his sentence designated by the Bureau of Prisons."

Jackson's decision comes after Stone argued that a juror was biased. However, according to Jackson, his claim that a juror was biased against him was "unmoored from facts."

“The defendant has not shown that the juror lied; nor has he shown that the supposedly disqualifying evidence could not have been found through the exercise of due diligence at the time the jury was selected,” Jackson wrote in her decision Thursday, CNBC reported.

“Moreover, while the social media communications may suggest that the juror has strong opinions about certain people or issues, they do not reveal that she had an opinion about Roger Stone, which is the opinion that matters,” the judge added.

​Jackson filed 81-page opinion outlining her rejection and specifically outlining how every one of Stone's claims to not warrant a new trial. Jackson also wrote that Stone claim's did not supply "any reason to believe there has been a 'serious miscarriage of justice'" that would warrant grounds for a new trial.

Jackson's denial of a new trial means that Sone may begin serving a 40-month prison term within the next weeks, CNBC reported.

Stone has long been Trump’s ally and was a campaign adviser during his 2016 presidential bid. In January 2019, Stone was arrested in relation to then-DoJ special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe regarding alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Stone was accused of lying during his 2017 testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about his reported mediation between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks.