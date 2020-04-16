Two Federal Lawsuits Filed Against Michigan Governor Whitmer Over Stay-at-Home Order

At least two lawsuits have been filed against Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order, issued amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the New York Post reported on Thursday.
The lawsuits were filed on Thursday by four Michigan residents and an owner of a landscaping business who insist Whitmer's coronavirus measure violates rights provided by the Constitution.
"We believe it is over-broad and over-reaching. There is a way to do it appropriately without infringing on Constitutional rights like the governor has", attorney David Helm told Fox 2 Detroit, speaking on behalf of the residents.
On Wednesday, thousands of Michigan residents took to the Capitol Building in Lansing in what was called "Operation Gridlock" to protest against Whitmer's stay-at-home order. Demonstrators were seen on the steps of the Capitol waving American flags and calling for Whitmer's resignation.
Many of the Michigan protesters are concerned about the economic harm from the coronavirus shutdowns, especially for local businesses.
Michigan's coronavirus tally is the third-highest in the United States, after the states of New York and New Jersey. So far, the number of COVID-19 infections in Michigan has reached 28,000, with over 1,900 deaths.
All comments
Show new comments (0)