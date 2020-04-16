Nissan Extends North America Manufacturing Shutdown Until Mid-May Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

"Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nissan is further extending production downtime at all of its US manufacturing facilities until mid-May. Some business-essential work that must be done on-site will continue with enhanced safety measures. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as needed", the release said.
Nissan closed its plants in North America on 20 March, along with a number of other auto companies. At the time, Nissan said it expected to resume production on 6 May.
On 14 April, another Japanese automaker Subaru extended its production shutdown at its factory in Lafayette, Indiana at least until 8 May, media reported.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 632,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US so far, with over 27,000 fatalities registered.
All comments
Show new comments (0)