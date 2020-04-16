Joe Biden Doubts He Could Win Over Trump Voters as They ‘Support Notion of Dividing US on Race’

Speaking at a fundraising event on Wednesday, Joe Biden said that he finds it doubtful that he and his party will be able to win over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump’s core voters.
“There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division, they really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race".
"This is one of the few presidents who succeeded by deliberately trying to divide the country, not unite the country”, Biden said with regards to the said support base.
“Trump has no sense of empathy” and that those who have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic due to a lack of affordable healthcare “will be looking for an alternative that I can hopefully provide”.
It has not all been plain sailing for Trump in recent months, however, as the US now has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally standing at 639,568 as well as reporting 30,998 deaths, according to stats from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
